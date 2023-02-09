Update: Officials Say Andover Wife and Son Die at Hands of Husband Shooter Who Kills Himself

Officials are now confirming the shooting deaths of three people early this morning in Andover involved the murder of a wife and son and suicide by the husband.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe called the shooting a “tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide.”

They said 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson and his mother, 55-year-old Linda Robinson, were apparently shot and killed by 56-year-old Andrew Robinson sometime around 3 a.m., this morning, at the family’s 48 Porter Road, Andover, home.

“Obviously, we know the how. We’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out,” Keefe said during a news conference at the home.

Andover Police received a 911 call just after 3:21 a.m. that came from inside the home. Police officers breached two doors to gain entry. Inside, they found the three family members dead from gunshot wounds.

Tucker said, “There is no danger to the public at all. This entire situation was contained within the address here.”

St. John’s Preparatory School, where Sebastian Robison apparently attended, cancelled classes Thursday in response to the killings.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, other divisions of the Massachusetts State Police and the Andover Police Department.

—Earlier—

Three people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside an Andover home early this morning.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said Andover Police received a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m., reporting the incident at 48 Porter Road

When officers responded, they found three people inside, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Based on what they found at the scene, police do not believe there is an threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit, other elements of the Massachusetts State Police and the Andover Police Department.

This is a developing story and more will be reported when known.

