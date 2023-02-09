Social Innovator Tsai to Address Essex County Community Foundation Institute for Trustees

Charles Tsai, described as “a social innovator” who works with nonprofits and foundations, addresses Essex County Community Foundation’s 14th annual Institute for Trustees next month.

“Every day, people look to nonprofits to support populations most impacted by the social challenges that our communities face. At no time is this more true than when an emergency, trauma or disaster strikes,” reads a statement from the Essex County Community Foundation.

Tsai, director of philanthropy futures at Institute for the Future, outlines “what’s next for organizations that, over the last three years, have pivoted, stepped up and persevered through some of the most complex times we’ve faced as a region, a state, a country and a planet.”

“The mission of Institute for the Future aligns with many of the tenets of ECCF’s systems philanthropy model, and we are really excited to hear what Charles has to say about what the future holds for philanthropy and nonprofit organizations,” said Carol Lavoie Schuster, vice president for programs and nonprofit services at ECCF.

The Institute for Trustees takes place Tuesday, March 28. Early bird registration is available through Feb. 28 and tickets are $110. After Feb. 28, admission is $130 or, an entire nonprofit board for $500 through Feb. 28 and $550 thereafter.

It brings more than 1,000 nonprofit leaders together for six weeks of educational workshops led by experts in the sector. For the fourth year in a row, sessions will be held virtually. And for the third year, it will be presented collaboratively with several Massachusetts community foundations, including Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, SouthCoast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

Beth Francis, president and CEO of ECCF said “The collaboration not only widens the impact of the IFT, but it also empowers attendees to connect with their peers across the state, which can be huge in terms of making connections, sharing ideas and tackling challenges that are really common to all our organizations and communities.”

There’s more here.

