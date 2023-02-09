Podcast: Job Interviews Taking Place This Week for Next Haverhill High School Principal

More interviews are scheduled this week in the search for the next Haverhill High School principal.

The person chosen will replace interim principal Kevin Soraghan, who took the job when the previous search was called off when only a small number of candidates showed interest. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest this week on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” show, said the search committee reviewed 14 resumes before beginning the current interview process.

“We have some good candidates, but I’ll tell you the pool wasn’t as big as I would have hoped or thought. It’s just a really tough time right now. People are afraid to leave in education, or they are settled in, or they just want to get out completely,” she said.

Soraghan went to work in the system last summer after previous Principal Jason Meland left to take over as principal of the Donald McKay School, covering grades K-8, in East Boston. Soraghan, who retired as principal at Billerica Memorial High School in 2013, spent most of his career in Haverhill as a teacher and principal at both elementary schools and Haverhill High.

The position has an expected annual salary of between $145,000 and $165,000 per year. Marotta says the hiring process for other positions has turned up some interesting people.

“We just hired a science teacher that has a medical degree from Yale that decided that he wanted to teach science—a young guy who decided that wasn’t his passion after a full on medical degree,” she said.

Marotta also reminded parents that the pre-registration for Haverhill kindergarten is now underway. Children born between Sept. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018 are eligible to start in the fall, and students at the Moody Preschool do not have to re-enroll.

