A Year After Prop 2 1/2 Override Defeat, Pentucket Regional Schools Launch Budget Website

The Pentucket Regional School District this week formally launched a new website to raise awareness of the upcoming 2023-2024 district budget; show important dates, such as next week’s School Committee budget hearing; and provide documents.

Both Groveland and Merrimac voters last year defeated what was called an “operational budget override” to pay for the district’s proposed $50 million spending plan. The administration said it was the district’s first Proposition 2 ½ override request in 10 years, and mostly centered around transportation costs.

The School Committee Public Hearing on the budget takes place Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6-8 p.m., at Pentucket Middle School/High School, 24 Main St., Groveland.

The new budget portal at pentucketbudget.com answers frequently asked questions, notes timelines of Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac town meetings and elections and offers school-based information sessions with Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. Users and visitors can access meeting recordings and helpful documents directly on the site.

Visitors may also subscribe to the site for news and announcements.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...