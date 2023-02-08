Possible Dreams Seeks Community Ideas in Advance of Visioning Event March 20

During a previous Possible Dreams, a discussion takes place among Michael Murphy, Ronald G. Trombley and City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Colin F. LePage. (Courtesy photograph.)

March 20 is Team Haverhill’s next “Possible Dreams,” which previously has led to creation of Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, revitalization of the Haverhill Farmers Market and births of Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus and Cleaner & Greener Downtown Haverhill.

Team Haverhill asks the public to share and submit ideas in advance of the event. Community conversation at the event will focus on these ideas, and how they can be made to happen.

The annual community visioning event takes place on Monday, March 20, 7 p.m., at the Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Public registration for attendees begins next Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Submit ideas or learn more at teamhaverhill.org.

