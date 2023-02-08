Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Receives Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission plans to use a grant to develop a comprehensive roadway safety action plan for the communities it services.

The Haverhill-based quasi-public organization was awarded $375,233 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation through the first round of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The program was established through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and includes approximately $5 billion nationwide to be awarded over the next five years.

The money can be used to improve roadway safety by supporting communities in developing comprehensive safety action plans based on a Safe Systems Approach, conduct data analyses and implement projects and strategies that seek to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries involving pedestrians, bicyclists, micromobility users, motorists, public transportation customers, users of personal conveyance and commercial vehicle operators.

State Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca said “We will continue to support the development of safety action plans and continue to work with our partners to improve transportation infrastructure to help make travel safer for the public whether people choose to walk, bike, take public transportation or drive.”

Additionally, the money may also be used to support public outreach to ensure all community members have a voice in developing plans, projects and strategies.

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission serves Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.

