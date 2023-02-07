Two Schools Shuttered Because of Burst Pipes Reopen with Call for Students to Dress Warmly

The principal of one of two Haverhill schools closed to classes Monday because of frozen pipes, says Silver Hill School will be open Tuesday, but “some rooms may have less heat than they typically do.”

Principal Donna Martin, in an email to families, recommends children “dress in warm layers and be sure they have a jacket, hat and gloves.”

“Some classes may be moved to different spaces while finishing repairs and cleaning are completed. Not all these classrooms are identified yet because repairs are ongoing,” she explained. Besides indoor comfort, the principal said, staff hopes to permit students outside for recess.

Martin thanked Silver Hill custodians and maintenance crew who worked yesterday “all day and will continue to work into the evening to get the school as ready as possible to open.”

The YMCA’s before and after school programs at Silver Hill will be open today on a typical schedule, but the fifth-grade band is canceled because the school may use the cafeteria if some classrooms are chilly.

Massachusetts Department of Education regulations require rooms occupied by students shall be maintained at not less than 68 degrees.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...