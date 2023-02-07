Rotary Club of Haverhill and Methuen Sons of Italy Bocce Ball Bash Registration Ends Thursday

The Rotary Club of Haverhill in concert with the Methuen Sons of Italy is having a Bocce Ball Bash Saturday, Feb. 18.

There are prizes for first, second and third place and only 32 team slots are available. There’s one hitch though, registration is required by this Thursday, Feb. 9. Registering a team of four is $260 and includes the Bocce game on a regulation court, Italian buffet and a free raffle ticket. To attend, but not play costs $35 per person. To purchse, contact Erin Padilla by emailing [email protected]

The tournament and buffet take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5-9 p.m., at Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St., Methuen.

