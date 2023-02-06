Robert E. DesMarais, Veteran, Former Haverhill City Councilor, Dies at 86

Former Haverhill City Councilor Robert E. DesMarais died Thursday, Feb. 2, at age 86.

DesMarais served in the U.S. Army in post-Armistice Korea and New York City and “carried a bag” as a salesman for Hallmark Cards for 30 years. He also served as a longtime member of the city’s Board of Registrars of Voters.

He was a communicant and volunteer at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford for many years besides serving until recently as the secretary of the Garrison Golf Club League at Crystal Springs Country Club. He was a graduate of Merrimack College.

DesMarais leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Charlotte (Goudreault); sons Robert Jr. of Kent, Conn. Christopher (Kelley) of Oviedo, Fla., and Ted (Stephanie) of East Greenwich, R.I.; and grandfather to Chris’ children, Lucien and Ava, and Ted’s children, Dante and Mia. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Lucina DesMarais, and his brother, Raymond Jr. He leaves a sister, Jean Bretton (Jerry) of Plaistow, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.

The DesMarais family thanks the staff at Hannah Duston for its attention, care and kindness over the past three years.

Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 11, at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Haverhill at 11:30 a.m. Future interment with U.S. Army Honors will take place in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in his memory may be made to the food pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish, Haverhill.

