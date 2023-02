Whiskey Rain, performing a mix of Classic and Southern Rock with a touch of New Country, remains scheduled tonight at Haverhill’s Crescent Yacht Club.

The band opens at 8 p.m., at the Club, 30 Ferry St., on the Bradford side of the river.

Band performances continue Friday. Feb. 10 with Key Elements at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, Flash Drive, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, Rip Chord at 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24, Down By Ten, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 25, The Black Birds, at 7:30 p.m.

