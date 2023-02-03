Officials Offer Advice and Warm Spaces During Below Zero Temps Today and Saturday

With WHAV Meteorologist James Covington calling for temperatures to drop into the single digits today and as low as minus 10 tomorrow, residents in Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley are bundling up and creating contingency plans.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta says schools remain open today, but Saturday classes are cancelled. In an email, she urges families to ensure their children are dressed in winter weather clothing or to contact the parent liaison at school if children need coats, hats or mittens.

Saturday School, which provides students with extra time and assistance completing assignments in a small-group setting, resumes next Saturday, Feb. 11.

Emmaus’ emergency shelter, Mitch’s Place, 127 How St., in Haverhill, is open all day Friday and Saturday. The agency said its partners, Haverhill Police, City of Haverhill mayor’s office, Community Action, Haverhill Drop-In Center, Common Ground Cafe, Salvation Army and Haverhill Fire Department, are coordinating to ensure homeless and those who lose heat receive warm shelter.

Emmaus staff also ask people to check on their neighbors.

If more space is needed, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini says, cots will be set up at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The Haverhill Police Department lobby at 40 Bailey Boulevard, is also available.

In Methuen, any resident in need of a place to warm up is advised to visit the Quinn Public Safety Building, 90 Hampshire St., Main Entrance A, and check in with the Methuen Police Department Communications Center. The warming center is available tonight at 6 through Sunday, Feb. 5, at noon.

All Saints Food Pantry Director Marcie Boucher reports the All Saints Food Pantry opening scheduled for Saturday is rescheduled for next Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m.-noon

Plaistow, N.H., is still planning its Deliberative Session tomorrow morning at 9 on the second floor of Plaistow Town Hall 145 Main St.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is not be closing the Sumner Tunnel this weekend as originally planned because crews will be unable to complete the necessary work during these conditions.

Delays at both Logan and Worcester Regional Airport are possible with the frigid temperature. Massport is urging passengers to check with their airlines on the status of their flight before coming to the airports.

The MBTA says the previously scheduled Orange Line service suspension between Ruggles and North Station on Saturday has been cancelled. However, the Orange Line service suspension scheduled for Sunday will take place between Back Bay and North Station.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminds residents “Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires and the main source of carbon monoxide at home.” He urges residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. With furnaces, fireplaces and space heaters working overtime this weekend, he said, be sure they’re installed on every floor of the home and test them to be sure of protection.

Ostroskey also warns people to keep space heaters at least three feet from curtains, bedding and anything else that can burn. Portable propane and kerosene space heaters are illegal for sale and use in Massachusetts.

