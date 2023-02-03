Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court

A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H.

According to court documents and statements made in court, police investigated leads into the defendant’s alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence. During the May 2022 search, investigators found approximately 1.1 kilograms of a substance, later confirmed to be cocaine, in his kitchen. Other evidence of drug trafficking, including a ledger, a scale, approximately $50,000 and two firearms, were also found.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from Massachusetts State Police and the Haverhill, Mass., Police Department.

