Police Arrest Second Man Said to be Connected with Sunday Murder, Armed Robbery in Methuen

A second man, believed to be connected to last Sunday’s deadly shooting in Methuen, was arrested Wednesday while awaiting a flight out of New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Kelvin Francisco-Perez of Lawrence was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority Police while awaiting a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a joint statement, Francisco-Perez was charged under a warrant with accessory after the fact, murder, and accessory after the fact, armed robbery related to the early Sunday killing of Carlos Bello, who was shot in the Haverhill Street area of Methuen and later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.

Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen was also charged Tuesday afternoon with murder after surrendering. As is customary, a not guilty plea was entered during his arraignment on Wednesday in Lawrence District Court. Isabel is being held without bail.

Massachusetts officials plan to begin the process of extraditing Francisco-Perez from New York in the coming days.

The case has been investigated by troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, as well as detectives from the Methuen and Lawrence Police Departments.

