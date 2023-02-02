Haverhill Exchange Club Readies for Third Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program

The third annual Hometown Heroes banner program is gearing up with a request residents identify and honor loved ones and friends who served their country.

The program, organized by the Exchange Club of Haverhill, places two feet wide by four-feet tall banners on poles throughout the city’s central business district. Last year, they appeared along Essex, Washington, Merrimack, Main, Water and South Main Streets; Bailey Boulevard; and Basiliere and Comeau Bridges.

Businesses and residents may sponsor a banner featuring a family member or loved one who lives in the city and has served or is currently serving in the military. Money raised helps the Exchange Club support various charities and scholarships.

Banner registration begins Wednesday, Feb. 15, at haverhillexchangeclub.com and continues through April 1 or whenever slots sell out. There is also an in-person registration event Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon-3 p.m., at Battlegrounds Coffee, 29 Washington St., Haverhill.

The patriotic banners are displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day and then returned to donors.

Like this: Like Loading...