Police Charge 17-Year-Old Methuen Man with Murder in Sunday Morning Shooting Death

A 17-year-old Methuen man was arrested Tuesday and charged in the shooting death of another Methuen man early Sunday.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said Tuesday Adrian Isabel surrendered Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Carlos Bello.

“I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime,” Tucker said. “We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends.”

McNamara added, “I am grateful for the joint collaboration of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the Lawrence Police Department, District Attorney Tucker’s Office and for all who have worked tirelessly in partnership with our officers and detectives to successfully identify and charge this individual. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Bello.”

Methuen Police were dispatched Sunday morning at 2:06 after receiving reports of shots fired in the Haverhill Street area of the city. Minutes later, the department learned a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Lawrence General Hospital.

Bello was pronounced dead at the hospital.

