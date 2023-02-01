Haverhill Police Hockey Club Gets Ready for Game Against Boston Bruins Alumni

Haverhill Police Hockey Club members are sharpening their skates for another game against the Boston Bruins Alumni team.

The Haverhill Police Relief Association fundraiser takes place Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, behind Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St. Proceeds benefit the death/disability benefit fund. Spectators are also asked to bring canned goods for a drive to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry. There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the game.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 for children under 12 and may be purchased in the lobby of Haverhill Police Station, 40 Bailey Boulevard.

Club members have skates, sticks and practice, but are looking for professionals and businesses to advertise in the virtual program book, featuring player stories and rosters of both teams. The virtual game program is accessible by smartphone. Prospective sponsors are asked to call 978-722-1567 or email [email protected].

