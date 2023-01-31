Three Pentucket Regional Middle School Eighth Graders Become Project 351 Ambassadors

Three eighth graders from Pentucket Regional Middle School were recently selected as the district’s 2023 Project 351 Ambassadors

Tyler Stone, Lyla Travers and Conor Price were chosen for their ethic of service and values of kindness, compassion, humility and gratitude, said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Terrence Conant. Project 351 is a nonprofit organization that empowers a youth-led movement for change powered by an eighth-grade student representing every city and town in Massachusetts.

“Tyler, Lyla, and Conor are great kids, who are always willing to help out whenever there is a person in need. They are positive leaders in our school, and we look forward to seeing all of their hard work culminate in the spring,” Conant said.

On Jan. 14, Stone, Travers and Price joined more than 425 ambassadors and alumni mentors for Project 351’s 13th annual Launch and Service Day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Launch Day, which included a special tribute of the “The Embrace,” the Commonwealth’s first memorial to Dr. and Mrs. King, kicks off 12 months of leadership development through unifying service, alumni mentorship, and enrichment through Project 351’s Service Leadership Academy.

Ambassadors dedicated the afternoon to 10 nonprofit organizations, including La Colaborativa, Cradles to Crayons, Hope & Comfort and the Wonderfund. United across 351 cities and towns, ambassadors addressed hunger, educational opportunity, childhood poverty, mental health and wellness and care for military and veterans.

