Firefighters Extinguish West Newbury Fire, Saving Barn and Goats; Began in Compost Bin

No people or animals were hurt as firefighters quickly contained a West Newbury barn fire Sunday that appeared to have begun in a compost bin.

West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer his department, with help from Groveland, stopped an outside fire from causing serious damage to a 74 Maple St. barn with goats inside. Firefighters were dispatched at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Arriving firefighters confirmed visible flames and requested mutual aid resources at the scene.

“The fast response of firefighters and their aggressive work made the difference tonight,” Dwyer said.

The first crew stretched a hose line and immediately extinguished the flames. A neighboring Groveland Fire Department crew confirmed the fire was out through use of a thermal camera. Firefighters determined only the barn’s wood shingle siding was damaged and there was no spread. Only mild water damage was reported inside and the charred siding.

A number of goats and alpacas are cared for on the property.

Besides Groveland, Merrimac Fire Department, West Newbury Police and Cataldo Ambulance also served at the scene. Newburyport, Georgetown and Newbury Fire Departments covered West Newbury.

