Boy Scouts Troop 87 Suggests Pizza Next Week to Help Defray Scouting Costs

Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses.

Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out, Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5-9 p.m., at 258 Andover St., Georgetown. Proceeds will help pay for camping, events, supplies and other costs.

Those who can’t make it, but still want to help may Venmo @Groveland-Scouts.

