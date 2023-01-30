Haverhill Public Library Collecting Pajamas as Part of 16th Annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive

The Haverhill Public Library is teaming up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons.

The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many of the pajamas donated go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefitting local kids and teens. The state agency estimates that at any given time the it is working with 50,000 babies, children and teens.

The Boston Bruins PJ Drive runs from Feb. 1 through March 15. Donations of new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens may be dropped off at the children’s room of the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Bruins forward P.J. Axelsson and his wife, Siw, started the PJ drive during the Boston Bruins 2007-2008 season. They collected 1,600 pairs of pajamas for Cradles to Crayons which connects with social service agencies to identify specific children in need. Libraries from across the state joined the drive in 2014 and have collected more than 53,000 pairs of pajamas since then.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...