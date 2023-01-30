Driver Dies After Early Morning Crash at Lafayette Square, Haverhill, Storefront

A man was killed early Monday morning after the car he was driving crashed through the front windows of a Lafayette Square, Haverhill, flooring business.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said in a joint press release the accident took place around 2:06 a.m. They said the car came from Broadway and struck the building housing KC Carpets, 35 Lafayette Square, owned by City Councilor Shaun P. Toohey.

The as-yet unidentified driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity and notification of his next of kin.

The crash is being investigated by Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...