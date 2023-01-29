Man and Dog Die Saturday in Ninth Avenue Apartment Fire; Cause Under Investigation

An as-yet unidentified Ninth Avenue man and pet dog died late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through the second floor of the four-family home.

Firefighters, dispatched around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency 9-1-1 telephone calls, found smoke showing from the second floor of the 38 Ninth Ave. home. They found one person and a dog deceased in the front bedroom of the apartment. Haverhill Deputy Eric Tarpy said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the room where it began. All other residents left the building safely after being alerted by smoke alarms.

Haverhill station coverage was provided by mutual aid from Methuen, Groveland and Georgetown. There were no other reported injuries and the American Red Cross assisted two residents who were displaced.

Haverhill Police blocked off nearby streets and assisted Haverhill Fire, the State Fire Marshal’s office and State Police with the fire investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

