Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2

Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”

Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb. 2, from 3-6 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Residents are advised to bring photo identification, list of all household members, the name of their heating company and account number, their rental or mortgage statement and proof of income for the prior 30 days.

