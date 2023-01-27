Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents

Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.

The city grants more than $140,000 per year to serve lower-income Haverhill residents. Applications are reviewed by the Community Affairs Advisory Board each spring.

The primary objective of the federal Community Development Block Grant program is to provide decent housing, creating suitable living environments and expanding economic opportunities. Money comes to the city annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city will host a technical assistance session for prospective applicants with questions on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, room 308.

