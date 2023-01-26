Purported Family Member Says More to Plaistow, N.H., Three-Car Crash Wednesday

A purported family member said a naked man, allegedly involved in a three-car accident Wednesday in Plaistow, N.H., is “battling mental illness.”

The social media remark responds to Plaistow Police’s press release involving the arrest of Timothy O’Rourke of Danville, N.H., and chastises sharing the post, in the words of the commenter, “so that people could judge, make jokes and leave cruel comments.”

Plaistow Police said it dispatched officers Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Routes 125 and 121A where they found “found multiple vehicles with heavy damage,” but no serious injuries. A press release said witnesses blamed the driver of a Black Jeep Compass for causing the crash who then fled on foot.

“Within minutes officers were able to locate the driver, running behind Main Street homes, wearing no clothes and coated in his own blood,” police wrote.

O’Rourke was charged with driving while under the influence, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident and two counts each of indecent exposure and simple assault.

