Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.

After stopping and searching the cars involved, police said, officers arrested 31-year-old Gabriel DeJesus of Haverhill and 45-year-old Acquila Green and 44-year-old Mindy Vachon, both of Rochester, N.H. All three were charged with trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The department’s Street Crimes Unit was monitoring the area after receiving complaints about drug dealing.

DeJesus was held on $25,000 bail while Green and Vachon were each held on $15,000 bail.

