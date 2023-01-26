Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Plans February Vacation Academy, Feb. 21-24

It’s not too early to think about plans for February school vacation.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is bringing back its February Vacation Academy, open during Haverhill Public School’s February Vacation from Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
It is geared to students from kindergarten through eighth grade and features academics, lunch and recreation.
To register, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill, or call the front desk at 978-374-6171.