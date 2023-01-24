Hound, Rod & Gun Club Annual Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 4

WHAV News Staff By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Haverhill Hound, Rod & Gun Club is having its Annual Ice Fishing Derby on the first Saturday in February with a $250 first prize.

First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.

The Ice Fishing Derby takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 6 a.m., at Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road, Haverhill. There is a $10 entrance fee for those 15 years old or older. Bait is available for sale at the Club House.

For more information, email Keith Gopsill at [email protected] or visit hhrg.org.

Comments are closed.