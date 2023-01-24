Hound, Rod & Gun Club Annual Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 4

Haverhill Hound, Rod & Gun Club is having its Annual Ice Fishing Derby on the first Saturday in February with a $250 first prize.

First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.

The Ice Fishing Derby takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 6 a.m., at Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road, Haverhill. There is a $10 entrance fee for those 15 years old or older. Bait is available for sale at the Club House.

For more information, email Keith Gopsill at [email protected] or visit hhrg.org.

