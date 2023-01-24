Haverhill Republican Committee Votes to Back Party Chairman Lyons’ Re-election

Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman James J. “Jim” Lyons Jr. recently won the backing of the Haverhill Republican Committee.

Committee members voted to endorse Lyons for re-election as the Massachusetts Party Chair after more than 85 people met last Wednesday in Haverhill.

“The HRCC believes Chairman Lyons is the correct choice to continue leading us into the future,” said Haverhill Chair Jeri Levasseur in a statement. The election takes place Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m., at Apex Entertainment, 21 Apex Drive, Marlborough.

Levasseur said the participants met with representatives from Danvers, Methuen, Lynn, Haverhill, Salem, Salisbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Amesbury and North Andover to hear Lyons speak. She said none of the candidates challenging Lyons attended, but Amy Carnevale, Elizabeth Childs, Jon Fetherston, Jay Fleitman, Christopher Lyon and Ron Vining were invited.

According to the statement, State Committee men and women from the First, Second and Third Essex districts, Shaun Toohey, Maura Ryan, John McCarthy, Jaclyn Corriveau, Steve Zykofsky and Amy Carnevale, did not attend.

