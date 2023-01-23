Lindberg Takes Job as Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini’s Chief of Staff; Formerly up for Groveland Job

Christine Lindberg has been named chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

Lindberg of Middleton succeeds Christopher Sicuranza, who left in December, and is the third person in a year to hold the job. Prior to Sicuranza, Allison Heartquist held the job for nearly five years. Earlier this month, former Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek returned to City Hall as the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.

There was no fanfare surrounding the announcement which was transmitted to city councilors Friday. The incoming chief of staff placed her own public notification on social media last week.

The city advertised the $97,500 to $111,883 per year job of chief of staff late last month.

She is no stranger to local politics, having served a Middleton selectman for nine years beginning in 2007. She most recently served as the Town of Ashby’s town administrator from February to December, last year. She also worked as Dracut’s human resources director from 2017 to 2021and chief aide to Salisbury’s town manager from 2013 to 2017.

As WHAV reported first, Lindberg was named a finalist in 2021 for the job of town administrator in Groveland. The job ultimately went to Rebecca Oldham, director of Groveland’s new Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Department, who was a last-minute applicant after one of three finalists withdrew.

