A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending

Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.

“We encourage parents and anyone with an interest in education to attend and learn more,” Bartholomew said. “Community feedback is important as we develop a budget that meets both students’ needs and the educational vision of our communities.”

The joint meeting with the boards of selectmen and finance committees of Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury takes place tomorrow, Jan. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. at the middle-high School. There will be a public comment period with speakers limited to two minutes.

Residents who wish to speak are asked to email Marianne Naffah at [email protected] by 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...