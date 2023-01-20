NH Phil Plans ‘Winter Serenities Concert’ Feb. 18-19

New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra presents its “Winter Serenities Concert” as an escape from winter.

The concert features Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” for double string orchestra and string quartet, Arvo Part’s “Summa,” Alicia Rockenhauser performance of Eugene Goossen’s Oboe Concerto and Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony.

Concerts take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. Admission is $5 for students from kindergarten through grade 12, $8 for all other students, $25 for seniors and $30 for adults. Online streaming options are also available. Tickets and information available online at nhphil.org.

