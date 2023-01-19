AgeSpan Prepares for 12th Annual LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World Conference in June

Dr. Imani Woody, a nationally known thought leader who has advocated for the rights of women, people of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community for more than 25 years, will address the 12th Annual “LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World” Conference in June.

Woody is the founder and CEO of Mary’s House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., and has served on the board of directors of the Mautner Project for Lesbians, Women in the Life Association, Whitman Walker Lesbian Services and is the former chair of SAGE Metro DC.

AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, is one of several organizers of the one-day conference described as “focusing on interdisciplinary practice and community engagement for people working with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning + older adults and caregivers.”

Those looking for alternative resources, services or community programs to help support individual aging or caregiving needs are also invited to attend the online forum Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fees are $95 with continuing education unit, $75 without credits and $25 for seniors and students

There’s more at lgbtqeldersconference.org.

