Craftivism Artwork on Display at Haverhill Public Library; Reception Jan. 25

The art of local teens who joined Creative Haverhill’s “Craftivism” class last fall is on display at the Haverhill Public Library through January.

The exhibition is on display in the library’s second floor gallery. A free reception to celebrate the students’ artwork and passions takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the library. 99 Main St.

The Craftivism class was offered by artist Joanna Corea, head of Youth Services at the Haverhill Public Library, and founder of The Quirky Leopard.

