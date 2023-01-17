Stuck Indoors? Find Household Items to Donate to Rocks Village Yard Sales

If the weather has you stuck in the house, this may be a good time to find and set aside unwanted items for the Rocks Village Memorial Association biennial fundraiser/yard sales in June and September.

Suggested donations include toys, tools, quilts, linens, lamps, jewelry, artwork, pet items, china sets, vintage items, small appliances, sports equipment, garden and outdoor items, small and midsize furniture, kitchen and houseware items and decorative and holiday décor. Sale proceeds benefit the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum in Rocks Village.

Donations are due by June 3 for sales June 10 and 11 and Sept. 23 for sales Sept. 30 and Oct 1. On sale dates, the hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Email [email protected] to arrange donations and drop off.

The group’s next project is upgrading the building’s second floor electric, which will allow expanding programs to the second-floor stage.

