Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area

A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area.

Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.

“Stopping the flow of illegal firearms into our communities is the most critical step in combatting violent crime. Ghost guns are particularly dangerous because in addition to being deadly, they are unlicensed and untraceable,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Mejia profited off of bringing deadly guns and drugs into our communities. This sentence is just, and Lawrence residents are safer because of it.”

Between July 7 and Dec. 16 of 2020, Mejia sold five privately made firearms, commonly known as ghost-guns, along with ammunition. Specifically, he sold two Glock 26 style pistols, two Glock 17 style pistols and 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Additionally, on July 31, that year, Mejia sold approximately 50 grams of fentanyl.

During a search of Mejia’s home, a Glock 43 style pistol, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three pistol magazines, a pill press and pill stamping set and five baggies of narcotics cutting agents were seized.

