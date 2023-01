Candidates for Plaistow, N.H., town offices may register between Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Feb. 3.

Positions include two seats each on the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and Conflict of Interest Committee; one seat each on the board of trustees of the library and Trust Funds; Supervisor of the Voter Checklist; and various staggered terms on the Budget Committee.

The Plaistow Town Clerk’s office will be open Friday, Feb. 3, from 3-5 p.m., for sign-ups only.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...