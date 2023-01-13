Haverhill Library Plans ‘Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music’ Jan. 19

The Haverhill Public Library plans a program of songs and stories about the origins of the blues, rock and country music presented by singer and songwriter Jon Waterman.

The program, which also features an accompanying slideshow, explores some of the fascinating characters and events that are part of the history and the role of music in society.

“A Journey through the Roots of American Popular Music,” takes place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Register at haverhillpl.org. For more information, contact Brendan Kieran by calling 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or emailing [email protected].

