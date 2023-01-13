Endicott College Presents Phoebe Potts Feb. 8 in ‘Too Fat For China’

The Tadler Center for Humanities at Endicott College welcomes acclaimed comic and storyteller Phoebe Potts Feb. 8 to present her one-woman show, “Too Fat For China,” a comedic look at the agony of adoption.

“Too Fat For China” follows Potts as she tries, fails and eventually succeeds in adopting a baby. After a U.S. adoption goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted and ultimately resigned to the role she plays as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the U.S. and internationally. Potts’ tragicomic journey is about looking for more love, more life and more family, and she will do anything to get it, including having her morals and values fold in on themselves.

Potts’ show has sold out performances for the Gloucester Stage Company, The Modern Theatre of Suffolk, Watertown’s Mosesian Center for the Arts and the Historic Fringe Festival of Scotland. She lives in Gloucester.

The event is free and open to the public and takes place Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., at Tia’s Black Box Theater at the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Endicott. Tickets are required and available on a first come, first served basis.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...