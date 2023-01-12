Whittier Birthplace Offers Talk on Colonial-Era Counterculture in N.H.

Author Jnana Hodson discusses his book “Quaking Dover: how a counterculture took root and flourished in colonial New Hampshire” during an upcoming, online presentation sponsored by Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace.

Hodson said the “book springs from three decades as an active member of one of the seven oldest Quaker congregations in North America, not that anyone quite knew its deep roots before my research. Taking what one reader has called the voice of a gently laughing curmudgeon narrator, I investigate the faith community and its legacy in a way that offers an alternative understanding to early New England itself.”

The lecture takes place Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household. Prior registration here is required.

