Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Groveland Native Reported Missing After New Year’s Trip

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Groveland native who was reported missing after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown.

Fifty-six-year-old Bruce Crowley, most recently of Malden, was reported missing by family members Wednesday, Jan. 4. His car, a gray, 2011 Mini Cooper was found in a parking lot in Provincetown.

Provincetown Police are assisting Malden Police in locating Crowley. He is described as white, about five feet, eight inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 or Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.

