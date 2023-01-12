Joseph B. Spero, Retired Haverhill Police Officer, Dies at 82

Retired Haverhill Police Officer Joseph B. Spero, 82, of Haverhill, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, at Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence.

He was born in Haverhill, March 27, 1940, son of the late Bernard and Cecile (Gouin) Spero. Educated in the Haverhill school system, Spero graduated from Essex Agricultural High School, Danvers, class of 1959.

For more than 20 years, beginning in 1961, he was employed as a clerk at the former John D. Osgood Electrical and continued in the same capacity with Nelson Powell Electrical.

He joined the Haverhill Police Department as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a regular officer in 1966 and retired from the department in 2005. He continued working an additional 10 years as a detail officer for the department.

After retiring from the Police Department, Joe joined the staff of H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes as a funeral service assistant where he continued to serve his community.

An avid Boston sports fan, he enjoyed friendships made playing softball and cherished his time spent at Salisbury Beach. He was known as Mr. Salisbury Beach to many. One of his passions was his lawn. He was so proud of how perfect it always looked. Spero loved to travel. His favorite destinations include Aruba, Las Vegas, Florida and Italy.

His survivors include his loving wife, Eileen (Bartley) Spero of Haverhill; children, Leota and Kevin Sarrette of Haverhill, Joseph Spero of Haverhill, Gena Spero of Haverhill, James and Karen Spero of Hampstead, N.H., Daniel Spero and his partner Shelly Szelest of Haverhill, John and Mary Spero of Haverhill, Rachelle Spero and Elizabeth Borne-Spero of Cottekill, N.Y., and Erik and Kaila Spero of Plaistow, N.H.; step-son, George and Alyssa Dekeon of Londonderry, N.H.; two sisters, MaryAnn Burns of Hampton Falls, N.H., and Laurie and Vern Sirrell of St. Cloud, Fla.; sister-in-law, Robin Spero of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Bill McAdams of Salisbur; grandchildren, Evin, Morgan, Mason, Angelyna, Adrian, Jennifer, Samantha, Gino, Dominic, Jayla, Sabrina, Joseph, Gianna, Theo, Bryson and Addison; and great grandchildren, Kylie, Bryce, Dylah, Parker, Luca, Kevin, Rocco and Eva.

He was also the father of the late Rhonda Spero, and brother of the late Michael Spero and Debra McAdams.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Monday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in Scared Hearts Church, Bradford. Please meet directly at Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center gift designation Cardiology.

