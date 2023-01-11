Smarter than a Kiwanian? Pentucket Kiwanis Club’s Sixth Annual Trivia Night Thanks Teachers

Are you smarter than a Kiwanian? If so, the service club asks you to thank a teacher and participate in the Pentucket Kiwanis Club’s Sixth Annual Trivia Night.

Honoring teachers is the theme of the Trivia Night, which also offers a Silent auction prize at Trivia Night of naming rights to a fourth $1,000 student scholarship. Bidders are asked to name the 2023 award in memory, or in honor of, a teacher.

There will be food, snacks, cash bar, raffles and, what is being described as, “surprise format change.”

The winning bidder of scholarship naming rights will be invited to attend the Club’s annual Scholarship Night to present the award. There will also be an auction of sports memorabilia.

Pentucket Kiwanis Club’s Sixth Annual Trivia Night takes place Friday, Jan. 27, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and game beginning at 6, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., Haverhill. Tickets are $40 each in advance or $45 each at the door. A table of 10 is $375 in advance. Reservation may be made online here. Checks may also be mailed to Pentucket Kiwanis, P.O. Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01831.

Those who wish to learn more may email [email protected].

