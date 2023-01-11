Board Seeks Merrimac Resident to Represent Town on Whittier Tech School Committee

Merrimac candidates are being sought to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee.

Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the Committee since 1994, plans to retire at the end of his current term on April 1.

The board member serves to represent the best educational interests of children from the Town of Merrimac. Applicants will be interviewed in public session by the Pentucket Regional School Committee, which is the appointing authority. The selected applicant commits to serving a three-year term.

The Whittier Tech School Committee establishes purposes, policies, programs and procedures that will best produce educational opportunities for all students. School Committee members create and adopt policies, select and evaluate a superintendent-director to implement those policies and prepare a budget.

Merrimac residents who are interested are asked to send a letter of interest to Marianne Naffah, Office of the Superintendent, 22 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985 or email [email protected], no later than Jan. 31.

