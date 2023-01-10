City Council to Hear Plans Tonight for 10 Single Family Homes Near Haverhill and Methuen Border

A plan for 10 single-family homes on a 14-acre lot, near Snow and Scotland Hill Roads on the Haverhill and Methuen border, is before Haverhill city councilors tonight for a special permit.

Robert Ferreira Jr., who bought the land with his late brother in 1988, calls the project “Sunset Oaks.” He seeks a permit under the city’s new “Flexible Development” zoning provision, which allows 10 houses where seven normally would be permitted in the residential rural district. The so-called “density bonus” is allowed when developer make certain concessions. Attorney Paul A. Magliocchetti, representing Ferreira, presented proposed benefits in a letter to the City Council.

“The development is designed to preserve open land, protect the natural environment, protect the value of real property, promote more sensitive siting of buildings, perpetuate the appearance of the city’s traditional New England landscape, facilitate the construction and maintenance of streets, utilities and public services in a more economical and efficient manner and offer an alternative to standard subdivision development,” he said.

Magliocchetti said additional open space will be used, in part, for a looped trail system for public, recreational use. The trail abuts more than 13 acres of open space with a trail syetms owned by Essex County Greenbelt Association. He said the property is free of wetlands.

Each of the 10 homes on a new street to be known as Michael’s Way, in honor of Ferreira’s brother, will be equipped with fire suppression systems. There will also be 30 parking spaces.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. recommends approval of the special permit by the City Council.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

