Selvaggio, Retired First-Grade Teacher at Walnut Square School, Dies at 79

Carma F. (DiBiaso) Selvaggio, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7. She was surrounded by her loving family and many friends in her final days and hours.

Selvaggio was born in Haverhill, Sept. 7, 1943, to the late Cora (Carpinone) and Frank DiBiaso. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1961 and went on to earn her teaching degree from Lowell State College in 1965. She later received her master’s degree from Fitchburg State University in 1996. She married the “love of her life,” Ronald Selvaggio, in 1967. They were blessed with two children and made many happy memories together. Their marriage was filled with friends, parties, frequent vacations, summers at the beach and trips with the Haverhill Credit Union. They always enjoyed dining out and had many favorite restaurant spots.

Selvaggio spent most of her career as a first-grade teacher at Walnut Square School in Haverhill. She was devoted to her students and put in many extra hours to assure their success. Retired at the age of 58, Carma’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends and her house was a revolving door open to all. She continued to travel, took care of her grandchildren, attended church weekly and was active in the Women’s City Club of Haverhill. Her favorite pastime was shopping, and she especially enjoyed her shopping trips to Maine. True to her generous and kind spirit, she was usually shopping and picking out gifts for others.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald N. Selvaggio of Haverhill; son, Francis Selvaggio and wife, Nicole Burrill of Brookline; and daughter, Laurie Freitas and husband, Paul, of Stoneham. She also took much pride in her four beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas Freitas, Freddie Selvaggio, Marco Selvaggio and Isabella Freitas.

The family extend their sincerest gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, who provided loving care, attention and support for Carma during the past few weeks.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m. at H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland.

Contributions in her memory may be made to, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

