Haverhill attorney Gerald L. Shyavitz is giving a free presentation on “Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets and More” during an upcoming talk at the Haverhill Public Library.

Shyavitz speaks Thursday, Jan 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium.

To register or learn more, look under Calendar of Events at haverhillpl.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...