Clark Assumes Chairmanship of Haverhill Conservation Commission

Frederick J. Clark IV was elected last night as chairman of the Haverhill Conservation Commission.

He succeeds Harmony Wilson who stepped down from the leadership role after four years, but will remain a commissioner. Conservation Commission Clerk Thomas Wylie was among those thanking Wilson for her guidance.

“Chair Wilson has done an absolutely fantastic job. I wanted to say it formally so it is in the minutes. Thanks so much for your service,” he said.

Clark, who has served on the Conservation Commission since the end of 2019, is a registered landscape architect and has been employed nearly eight years by Sudbury Design Group. He previously worked as assistant superintendent of the Renaissance Golf Club.

He received his bachelor’s in Landscape Architecture in 2004 from University of Rhode Island. Clark also received a certificate in Turfgrass Management from UMass Amherst in 2011. Clark was nominated by Vice Chair and Community Liaison Ralph T. Basiliere, who was reelected to his post.

Besides Clark and Basiliere, Wylie was also re-elected clerk.

The Conservation Commission is responsible for protecting natural resources. According to the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions, the body has legislative authority over open space protection, the state Wetlands Protection Act for protecting wetlands and waterways and home rule provisions of the state constitution for non-zoning wetlands bylaws.

In the year ahead, Basiliere said the Commission will be developing educational literature for children and take measures toward achieving climate resiliency. Removal of Little River Dam, off Lafayette Square, is seen as an example of preparing for effects of climate change.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...