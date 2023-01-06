Boston Celtics to Trade Vonleh, Former Haverhill High Athlete

Former Haverhill High School athlete F. Noah Vonleh is being traded by the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs and relief from a fully guaranteed contract had he remained with the Celtics past Jan. 7.

The news was reported simultaneously by a number of sports sources.

Vonleh, who attended Haverhill High School before transferring in 2011 to New Hampton School in New Hampshire, was signed by the Celtics last September to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Vonleh earned one of the Celtics’ 15 roster spots for opening night against Philadelphia 76ers.

He played his college ball at Indiana, leaving to enter the NBA when he was 19.

