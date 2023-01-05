Women’s City Club of Haverhill to Learn Art of Paper Folding Jan. 17

Learning a new skill and creating original art in the new year is how the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will begin 2023.

“Origami is Not Just For Kids” will be taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members will learn how to create art through paper folding, described as a fun way to express creativity. They will see and learn how to make a delicate sculpture of their own.

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill meets monthly from September through June at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 12:20 p.m. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. Coffee and refreshments are served at each meeting. Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation.

The Club is open to women from throughout the Merrimack Valley. Questions about the club may be emailed to [email protected]

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...